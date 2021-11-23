Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Umpqua accounts for 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

