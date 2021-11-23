GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 97,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

