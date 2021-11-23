Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 60,836 shares valued at $3,432,141. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.