Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,943 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Financial ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

