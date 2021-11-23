Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 182.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $574.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

