Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 21,244 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 976.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,355,448 shares of company stock valued at $934,316,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.