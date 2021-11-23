Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

