Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.63.
DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $136.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
