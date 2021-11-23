Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

