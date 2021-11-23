JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $485.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

