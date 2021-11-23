DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.60-$14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.83 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.35.

DKS stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

