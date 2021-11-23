Prosper (PROS) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Prosper has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $2.46 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00056530 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003040 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009905 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.