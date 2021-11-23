8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0953 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. 8PAY has a total market cap of $964,743.84 and approximately $640,674.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.