BitCoal Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $30,737.80 and $53.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00404756 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars.

