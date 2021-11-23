Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,896 ($50.90) on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,917.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,102.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.