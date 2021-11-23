IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

