Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

