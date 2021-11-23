Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

