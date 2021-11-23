Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 891,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.