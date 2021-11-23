Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $141.16 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

