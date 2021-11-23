Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

