Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.