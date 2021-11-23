Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lifted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 36,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

