Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.39) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £674.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,509.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,563.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

