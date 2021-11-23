Private Capital Group LLC Buys 860 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

