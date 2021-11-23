Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 320,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

