Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $146.63 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

