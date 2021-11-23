Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 344,999 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 538,106 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

