Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

