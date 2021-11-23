Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.27 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

