McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

