Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

