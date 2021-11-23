TheStreet Downgrades BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to D+

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

