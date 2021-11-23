Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $58.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.