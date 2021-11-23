Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $142.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $112.50 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.