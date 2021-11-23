Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

