4,300 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $71.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

