Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 25.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $627.11 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

