Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $173.76 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

