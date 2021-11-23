Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $140,000 Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.09% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Merida Merger Corp. I Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

