Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,405.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,400.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

