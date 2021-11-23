QASH (QASH) Market Cap Reaches $28.69 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. QASH has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $694,358.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

