Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Post in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE:POST opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

