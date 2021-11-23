Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $232,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 775,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

