Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Decreases By 18.1%

Nov 23rd, 2021

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 target price (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

