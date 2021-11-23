Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Decreases By 18.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS KNRLF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 target price (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.