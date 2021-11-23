Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ISNPY stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

