Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Drops By 19.0%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.26.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.