Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS ELLH opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Elah has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72.
About Elah
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.