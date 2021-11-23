Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ELLH opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Elah has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

