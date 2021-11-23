RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.95. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,333 shares of company stock worth $16,468,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

