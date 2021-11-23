Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $466.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength across the healthcare and hygiene end markets, and solid product offerings in the quarters ahead. Solid momentum across its first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues of $7.58-$7.67 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.2%. However, weakness across the company’s hospitality business might affect its near-term performance. Rising costs and expenses pose a concern. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry. Risks related to international exposure might hurt its performance. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increase for fiscal 2022.”

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.20.

Shares of CTAS opened at $443.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.43 and a 200 day moving average of $390.62. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

