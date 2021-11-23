$0.30 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $39.76.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,751 shares of company stock worth $23,341,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.